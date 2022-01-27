SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Amid a growing downturn in the number of new omicron cases within the city, San Francisco health officials announced Thursday that they will once again allow office workers, gym members and other ‘stable cohorts’ of people remove their COVID masks indoors as of February 1st.
Given the highly transmissible nature of the variant, officials said, they were adding an additional requirement that individuals in these stable cohort groups be up to date on their vaccinations, including the primary series and boosters when eligible.
"As we come out of this latest surge and face a future in which COVID-19 will remain among us, San Francisco will take a balanced approach in our response to COVID-19 by aligning with state requirements and guidelines where we can do so safely," said Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.
Other COVID-19 safety guidelines in these settings will remain in effect.
This is a developing story. Additional updates will follow.