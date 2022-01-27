SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Election officials in San Francisco are reminding residents that the registration deadline is approaching for the February 15 special election, where three Board of Education members face a potential recall.

According to the city’s Department of Elections, the deadline to register or update registration information is Monday, January 31.

Eligible residents can register to vote online at the state’s registration website or by submitting a paper voter registration form to the Department of Elections in-person by the deadline. Registration forms can also be sent by mail, but must be postmarked by the January 31 deadline.

The recall contest is also open to non-citizen residents who are parents, legal guardians and caregivers of children under the age of 19 living in the San Francisco, after voters passed a charter amendment in 2016.

Non-citizens are being urged to download a Non-Citizen Voter Registration Form or to contact the Department of Elections to request a paper form by mail. Registration is also accepted in-person at the department’s office in City Hall.

Voters can verify their registration by visiting sfelections.org/voterportal, while non-citizens can verify registration status by visiting sfelections.org/portal/NCV.

The Department of Elections plans several upcoming outreach events throughout the city to register voters in the coming days. A calendar of events can be found here.

On the ballot, voters will decide whether or not to recall board members Alison Collins, Gabriela Lopez and Faauuga Moliga after supporters submitted tens of thousands of signatures to force a recall on each candidate.

The election comes after some parents expressed frustrations with the school board on multiple issues. Recall supporters had cited the pace of the resumption of in-person learning during the pandemic, with many students not on campuses for more than a year. Supporters also cited a controversial effort to rename schools.

Voters will decide on each candidate facing recall separately. If voters decide to recall any board member, Mayor London Breed will appoint their replacement.

Along with the recall, a primary is being held in the 17th Assembly District to replace David Chiu, who left the legislature after being appointed San Francisco City Attorney. Voters will also select a candidate to fill the role of city Assessor-Recorder.