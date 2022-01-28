SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — The exodus began Friday with excited Niners Faithful heading en masse to Los Angeles for the 49ers showdown against the Rams for the NFC Championship.

49ers fans converged on Levi’s Stadium chanting “Beat L.A.” to give the team a proper sendoff.

“We’re LA bound baby! LA bound right now,” said Liz Ramirez, who was about to jump in her own car to drive down to LA to support the team.

“The lucky ones are those who are flying down and will be there in an hour. It’s going to take us a while, but it’s all worth it,” Ramirez said.

It was a red dawn on I-5 as 49ers fan cars formed a caravan of color

on the way to the Southland.

“We were getting honks and thumbs ups. About 90 percent of those people were Niner fans. We did have that ten percent though, Rams fans showing us their IQ, shouting out their windows. We’ve been getting heckled a little bit but there are more Niner fans that we’ve run into so far,” said Jesse Mendez of the South Bay fan group 408 Faithful.

But it wasn’t just on the streets and highways. 49ers fans were easy to spot at the three Bay Area airports as they hopped on planes for the short flight south.

“We started 3-5, so I did not expect this. But I’m glad that we’re here,” said supporter Ian Rose.

The fans have helped fuel the team to two playoff road wins in what was supposed to be enemy territory.

“I can tell the Rams fans, the only thing they’re going to win is the coin flip,” Mendez said.