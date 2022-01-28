BYRON (CBS SF) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle injury collision Friday evening that has blocked Vasco Road south of Camino Diablo in both directions, according to authorities.
At 6:35 p.m., the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District tweeted that all ECCFPD fire units and three ambulances were dispatched to a report of a head-on crash involving five vehicles at around 6:15.
READ MORE: North Bay Man's Beloved Cat Allegedly Taken by Airbnb Renters
6:14pm Please avoid Vasco Road south of Camino Diablo. All ECCFPD fire engines, three ambulances are on scene of a 5 car accident. The vehicles have major damage and one is fully engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/uHTSXpKbrb
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) January 29, 2022
There were reports that at least one vehicle was on fire and fully involved, authorities said.
Fire officials later confirmed multiple injuries, but so far there is no word on the seriousness of the injuries. Two people were reportedly trapped in a vehicle.
Traffic on Vasco Road is currently blocked in both directions. There is not estimated time of reopening.