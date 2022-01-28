PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police arrested a man Friday suspected of holding a store clerk at knifepoint in Petaluma during a robbery last week.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on January 21 at Sally Beauty Supply on the 100 block of North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma police said. After demanding the clerk open the cash register, the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers who responded did not find the suspect after a search of the area.READ MORE: 3 Teens Accused Of Killing Man, Stealing His Dog & Car In San Francisco On New Year's Eve
The investigation determined the suspect as 47-year-old Richard Lowrey, police said.READ MORE: Victim in Fatal East Oakland Hit-and-Run Identified
On Friday, police said detectives located Lowrey on the 400 block of Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa and took him into custody, Lowrey was described by police as an unsheltered person on active parole from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Lowrey was booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of robbery and violating terms of his parole.MORE NEWS: In Blow To Telecoms, 9th Circuit Court Upholds California's Net Neutrality Law
Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact Detective Joerger at 707-778-4456.