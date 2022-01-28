SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Among the 49ers super fans who are geeked out ahead of the NFC Championship showdown with the Los Angeles Rams longtime fan and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who says her fanaticism began when the Team of the 80s were winning Super Bowls.

“I go very very far back, ever since elementary school. But I’m really proud that when I went to Ben Franklin Middle School I played [French horn] in the advanced band … and one year when the 49ers won the Super Bowl there was a big celebration at the Fairmont Hotel and the 49ers invited our band to come and play, and we got to meet Joe Montana, we got to meet Ronnie Lott, we played all this great music and we had a wonderful time.”

Breed said the 49ers of the 80s were always doing something extraordinary, and the images of their superstars are ingrained in her memories.

“That was what made me so excited as a kid to watch the 49ers on TV and celebrate in the middle of the street when we would win the Super Bowl.”

Breed said she has already been in contact with her Los Angeles counterpart, Mayor Eric Garcetti, on a friendly wager after losing a bet to him over the epic Giants-Dodgers NLDS series that ended with L.A. winning Game 5 at Oracle Park.

“After what happened with the Dodgers and the Giants, I am bitter,” laughed Breed. “I need the 49ers to make this right for San Francisco!”

Breed said she is also looking forward to another 49er Faithful takeover of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood where the NFC Championship game will be held. The Rams acknowledged that noise from the sea of 49er fans in the Rams’ stadium during their Week 18 matchup created some unexpected problems for the Rams offense.

“We’re going to bring that positive energy [to SoFi Stadium] to really take this one over the top!”

Watch the entire interview between Vern Glenn and SF Mayor London Breed above.