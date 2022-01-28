SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed they are preparing to handle any football-related festivities in connection with the 49ers playing NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.
A statement from San Francisco Police Department Public Information Officer Robert Rueca said the SFPD will be ready address any "public safety issues that might arise."
In January of 2020, when the team beat the Green Bay Packers to get into the Super Bowl for the first time since moving to Levi’s Stadium, law enforcement faced some challenges between a number of spontaneous celebratory sideshows that erupted in the Mission and elsewhere, as well reports of illegal fireworks and vandalism.
With additional officers deployed throughout San Francisco on Sunday, the department is planning to "have sufficient resources to respond to routine calls in all police districts for service as well as game related calls."
Both uniformed and plainclothes officers will be patrolling in police vehicles, motorcycles and on foot and bicycle. The SFPD is also working with local, state and federal partners as well as involvement from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, the San Francisco Fire Department, the city’s Department of Emergency Management, the Department of Public Works and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.
Police also want to remind residents and those visiting the city to celebrate responsibly and avoid drinking and driving, noting that they will be looking for impaired drivers.
"Use a designated driver, public transportation, taxi or ride share. DUI doesn't just mean alcohol," Rueca said. "DUI includes medications and cannabis products as well."
Rueca said that there are currently “no known credible threats” to San Francisco, but he also encouraged the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity.