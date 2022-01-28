LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A major thoroughfare between Lafayette and Moraga was closed Friday night after a solo vehicle accident brought down a power pole and transmission lines.
The Lafayette police department said Moraga Road was closed at Rimrock Road in Lafayette as of 9:30 p.m. The accident happened near 777 Moraga Rd. Traffic was being turned around at St. Mary’s Road in Lafayette and at Sky Hy Drive and Via Granada in Moraga.
Because of the downed power lines and power pole, approximately 1,000 PG&E customers are without power as work crews repair the pole and restore electricity. Once this work is completed, the roadway will reopen.
Reopening Moraga Road was estimated to occur early Saturday morning.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed