SANTA ROSA (BCN) – The Sonoma County District Attorney announced that its office is receiving increased reports of so-called “jury scam” calls, in which people are told that they failed to report to jury duty and must pay a fine or face arrest.
People have been told that police will be coming to their location and that an arrest warrant will be issued, prosecutors said. The caller then tells the consumer that if they pay a fine they can avoid arrest.
"If you fail to appear to jury duty, you will not be contacted by the police," a district attorney's spokesperson said. "You will receive a postcard in the mail from the County of Sonoma."
The District Attorney's Office warns against giving any payment or information if you receive such a call. If someone is not sure about their jury status or have received a jury summons, they can contact the county Jury Commissioner at (707) 521-6640.
