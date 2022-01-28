SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The suspect in a triple stabbing in San Jose earlier this week who was later fatally struck by a truck on Highway 85 has been identified, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s off identified the suspect as 25-year-old Heriberto Valencia Samora. Police said Samora stabbed his three roommates at a home on Tehama Avenue early Wednesday morning.

San Jose police said officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Tehama Ave. in the city’s Overfelt neighborhood at around 2:10 a.m.

Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said upon arrival, officers found a “chaotic scene” with three adult victims suffering from stab wounds. The suspect had fled but was quickly identified.

“Everyone lives together at this residence,” said Camarillo. “We knew who he was, we knew what vehicle he was driving. We were able to put out a ‘be on the lookout’ to allied agencies in the area.”

All three victims were transported to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries.

Later Wednesday morning, a Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle abandoned near South De Anza Boulevard and Highway 85. At approximately 5:17 a.m., the California Highway Patrol notified police of a fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 85 in the same area.

“We quickly connected the dots and were able to confirm that the pedestrian who died in that fatality was our suspect for the multiple stabbings on Tehama,” said Camarillo.

On Wednesday, Camarillo said it was still not known what motivated or precipitated the stabbings.

Camarillo said the suspect was not being pursued by police at the time of the traffic collision.