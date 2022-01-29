SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The continuing crackdown of the pipeline of drugs from Oakland into San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin District has resulted in the arrest of two major East Bay drug dealers and the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
San Francisco police posted on social media Friday that narcotics detectives had served a search warrant on a home in Oakland. As a result, two alleged dealers were arrested and booked into Alameda County Jail.
During the raid 1/2 kilo fentanyl, 471 gg of meth, 54 gg of cocaine and 268 gg of heroin and two weapons were seized.
In December, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a local state of emergency in the Tenderloin and the measure was approved by an 8-2 vote by the Board of Supervisors.
The proclamation was an enhancement of the emergency intervention Breed has previously rolled out deployed additional police officers to the 50-square block neighborhood to target surging gun violence and open-air drug dealing.
Raw Video: San Francisco Mayor London Breed Announces State of Emergency in Tenderloin District
“The situation in the Tenderloin is an emergency and it calls for an emergency response,” Breed said. “We showed during COVID that when we’re able to use an Emergency Declaration to cut through the bureaucracy and barriers that get in the way of decisive action, we can get things done and make real, tangible progress.”
"We will use that focus and coordination to disrupt the illegal activity in the neighborhood, to get people the treatment and support they need, and to make the Tenderloin a safer, more livable place for the families and children who call the neighborhood home."
Fentanyl overdoses and deaths have reached an alarming level in the city. Much of the trafficking of the drug can be traced to the Tenderloin and a pipeline supplying brazen street dealers in the district from outside the city.