NAPA (CBS SF) — A driver suffer minor injuries and was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence after his car careened off Highway 29 Saturday morning, crashing into several vehicles below the roadway and ending up on top of a 12-foot high storage shed.

According to Napa CHP PIO Marc Renspurger, speed and substance use likely played a role in the crash.

“We estimate he was going well over 60 mph,” Renspurger said. “He hits two white work trucks and then a blue work truck, a trailer and caused severe damage to a three of them.”

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. and the car ended up mangled on top of the shed

“This one was something out of a movie,” said Francisco Navarro who works at the storage yard. “Seeing a car on top of the container.”

He said a similar crash happened at the storage yard last year.

“He (the driver) was transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” Renspurger said. “While at the hospital he was arrested for DUI.”

No other injuries were reported.

Renspurger said they were bringing in a tow truck and a crane to remove the car.