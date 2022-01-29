COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — BART service has resumed on the Dublin/Pleasanton line after what the transit agency earlier described as “an earlier vehicle intrusion on the trackway.”

Train service was suspended between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The trackway is now open and service has resumed, the transit agency said around 1 p.m. Saturday.

