DALY CITY (BCN) — North County Fire Authority officials and the Daly City Police Department are investigating a house fire that left one woman dead on Saturday evening.
A second resident of the house in the 500 block of King Drive was able to escape, said fire Battalion Chief Jeff Huntze.
When firefighters arrived at the blaze at 5:30 p.m. they found heavy smoke and fire on the second-story of the home as well as a lot of material inside the residence that made it more difficult for them to gain access.
Once the search and rescue team were able to enter they found the victim deceased on the second floor, Huntze said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, he said.
