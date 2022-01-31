LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Police in Los Gatos are searching for a man suspected in at least two assaults on trails at the Saint Joseph’s Hill Open Space near Lexington Reservoir in recent weeks.
According to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department, the first assault took place on January 13 around 6:15 p.m. Police said two hikers were threatened by the suspect, who made threatening statements and brandished a knife before the victims were able to escape.READ MORE: FDA Issues Full Approval of Moderna COVID Vaccine, Now Known As 'Spikevax'
The second assault took place on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. along the Manzanita walking trail. In that incident, police said the victim was approached from behind and attacked.
During the attack, the suspect also brandished a knife. Police said a struggle ensued, before the victim was able to escape and summon help from others on the trail.READ MORE: UPDATE: Antioch Police Order Shelter-in-Place for Homicide, Bomb Squad Investigation at Live Oak High
Police describe the suspect in both incidents as a male standing 5’5″ tall, about 150 pounds, wearing all-dark clothing and possibly a bandana face covering. The suspect was also seen wearing a dark hiking backpack in the second attack.
Hikers at the preserve are being urged to remain vigilant, to carry a cellphone, to avoid the area around darkness and to report suspicious behavior to police.MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom, San Francisco Mayor Breed Criticized for Going Maskless at Rams-49ers Game
Anyone with information about the assaults is asked to contact the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at 408-354-8600.