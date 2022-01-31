OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The family of hall of fame football coach John Madden announced Monday that they will host a public memorial for their patriarch at RingCentral Coliseum next month.
The legendary former Oakland Raiders head coach and iconic NFL broadcast commentator died at the age of 85 back in December of 2021. At the time, his former team (now in Las Vegas) acknowledged his impact on the sport – which includes being the youngest coach to earn 100 regular season wins and putting his name on the groundbreaking series of video games – with a statement.
"Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable," the team's statement read.
Madden’s family will celebrate his life on Feb. 14, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at what was formerly Oakland Coliseum, where Madden coached the Raiders for ten seasons, leading them to a Super Bowl win in 1977. Initially they scheduled the memorial for the next day but an NFL event required the family to reschedule.
Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster and will go on sale later this week. All proceeds will be directed to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland.
Details and ticketing updates can be obtained at the coliseum’s website.