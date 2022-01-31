CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) — One person was dead after car careened off northbound I-680 near Concord Ave. early Monday and burst into flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said officers responded to a 4:28 a.m. report of a vehicle weaving and then running off the right side of the highway into a ditch, where it caught fire and became fully engulfed.READ MORE: Big Sur Wildfire Almost Completely Contained After 10 Days
Upon arrival, the officers discovered that the driver was not able to escape and had died in the crash.READ MORE: Heartbroken 49ers Safety Jaquiski Tartt Apologizes For Dropped Interception; 'I Didn't Step Up'
The name of the driver was not released pending notification of the next of kin.MORE NEWS: 49ers Fans' Rollercoaster Ride Crashes With Rams Rally
Cause of the crash was under investigation.