OAKLEY (CBS SF/BCN) — The search intensified Monday for a 24-year-old Oakley woman, who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances last week.
Oakley police Sgt. Robert Roberts said Alexis Gabe was reported missing on Jan. 27. Since that time, police have discovered her car on Trenton Street, a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside.
Nearby surveillance video from shows someone getting out of the car and walking away, but officials can’t tell who it is.
Investigators said Gabe's phone is off or not working. Her boyfriend said he last saw her around 9 p.m. Jan. 26. Police have been in contact with both family members and people who were with her before she disappeared.
According to Oakley police, detectives are analyzing evidence and patrol officers were continuing to respond to tips and conduct searches.
Gabe is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, a silver and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green and white shoes.
Anyone who sees her or has information that will help to find her is asked to call Oakley police at (925) 625-8060.