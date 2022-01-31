SALINAS (CBS SF/BCN) – After pleading no contest to his fourth felony DUI, a Soledad man received a two-year prison sentence, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced last week.
A judge sentenced 30-year-old Enrique Lopez on Jan. 27, four years after his arrest.
On March 19, 2018, California Highway Patrol officers pulled over Lopez after seeing his Volkswagen Jetta driving between two lanes of the road.
“Officers stopped the vehicle, contacted the driver, and immediately smelled the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from within the vehicle,” a press release from the Monterey County District Attorney’s office said. “Field sobriety tests were conducted, and Lopez was found to be under the influence of alcohol. His BAC was .09/.09.”
At the time, Lopez drove on suspended license, was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle and was on probation for driving under the influence, having racked up three DUI convictions within the past 10 years.
This case was prosecuted by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office specialized DUI Vertical Prosecution Unit. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.