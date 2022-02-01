OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman died and a man was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting inside a spa located in the busy Grand Ave. business district near Lake Merritt in Oakland.
Oakland police responded in a 911 call reporting the shooting just before 10 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims — an Oakland man and a Berkeley Woman, who was unresponsive. The gunman had fled the scene.
The shooting took place at the Kume Spa located at 614 Grand Ave. Police and emergency vehicles were blocking the street.
Both the victims were transported to a local hospital. The woman died there, despite staff efforts, but the man is currently in critical condition and continues to be treated for his injuries.
Oakland Police Homicide Investigators later began a follow-up investigation into the shooting. The woman’s identification was withheld Tuesday, pending next of kin notification.
This in an ongoing investigation; anyone who has information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.