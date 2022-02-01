SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Police requested the public’s help Tuesday in searching for the driver who fatally hit a pedestrian the week before – the city’s seventh pedestrian death of 2022.

Detectives need assistance finding those responsible for the death of 37-year-old Travis Daniel Repman of Santa Clara, who was killed in an early morning collision on Jan. 23.

At around 4:40 a.m. last Sunday, San Jose Police officers responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of The Alameda and Newhall Street.

Responding officers located the victim as well as one witness, who said Repman was hit by a transit van while he walked within a marked crosswalk. The van reportedly stopped for a moment before leaving the scene.

“At this time, it is unknown if either the driver or the pedestrian had a traffic signal to proceed through the intersection,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police said in a statement Tuesday. “Neither the vehicle nor the driver have been identified.”

Repman died of his injuries at a nearby hospital on Jan. 28. Repman’s sister Erin announced her brother’s death from “head trauma” on Facebook. She said he left behind two children.

“We were able to be with him in the hospital these last few days but soon came to understand our Travis was gone,” she wrote.

The San Jose Police noted that Repman’s accident was the ninth fatal collision of 2022, as well as the seventh pedestrian fatality of the year.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.