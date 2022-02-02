SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Concord man who pleaded guilty to identity theft and bank fraud that financed the purchase of a number of big ticket items was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in federal prison Wednesday.

Jason Blackard, 38, was sentenced after pleaded guilty in October to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of unauthorized access devices, and attempted mail theft, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds said in a press statement.

In his plea agreement, Blackard admitted committing a series of frauds and theft from January 2019 through February 2021. On January 9, 2019, U.S. Postal Inspectors in San Francisco were surveilling a mail relay box at Sacramento and Powell Streets that had been the target of repeated thefts. While watching, they saw Blackard approach and open the box while wearing a USPS hat and jacket and used a key belonging to USPS. Blackard admitted in his plea agreement that he intended to steal mail from the relay box.

Blackard also admitted stealing individuals’ identities and opening loans in their names, writing checks for high-end purchases in several Northern California cities and towns. Among the fraudulent purchases were a $58,000 Toyota sportscar, a $98,000 speedboat and trailer, a $30,000 Mercedes automobile, $9,000 in goods from a high-end clothes retailer, $67,000 in goods from a big box hardware store, and $9,000 in goods from a tractor supply retailer.

According to the press statement, Blackard’s crimes continued even after law enforcement executed a search warrant on his home in July 2020 and persisted until law enforcement arrested him in February 2021.

Along with his 66 month prison term, the judge sentenced Blackard to a three-year term of supervision upon his release and ordered him to pay $134,908.32 in restitution to banks, retailers and individuals.

Blackard’s prosecution arose from investigations by the USPIS, Hillsborough Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Chico Police Department, Ripon Police Department, Antioch Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Pleasanton Police Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Vacaville Police Department, and the Danville Police Department, with assistance from the Butte County District Attorney’s Office, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office, San Mateo County District’s Attorney Office, Solano County District Attorney’s Office, and the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.