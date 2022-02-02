SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the acquisition of the Gotham Hotel to convert it into permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless residents.
The hotel is located at 835 Turk Street, just near the city's Hayes Valley neighborhood. Once converted, the hotel will be able to provide as many as 114 units for people exiting homelessness.
The acquisition will cost the city $25.7 million.
The acquisition was called for by Supervisor Dean Preston last year, and he’s since worked with the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to finalize the acquisition.
"This type of acquisition is absolutely essential and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition," Preston said in a statement. "With 114 large units all with private bathrooms, 835 Turk is an excellent building for permanent supportive housing that will help people move from homelessness to housing with the services they need."
