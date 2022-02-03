SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The union representing rank-and-file deputies at the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has overwhelmingly voted to endorse a challenger to Sheriff Laurie Smith.

The 370 members of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (DSA) of Santa Clara County held a vote last week, where former deputy Kevin Jensen received 97% of the vote, the union’s highest margin in recent history.

The other candidates under consideration were corrections Sergeants Christine Nagaye and Sean Allen, and Palo Alto Police Chief Bob Jonsen.

“That tells me again that it is time for change and the general membership believes that it is time for change,” said DSA Vice President Marcus Barbour.

The union vote is the latest political and legal blow for the embattled Smith:

In January, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a civil rights investigation into the sheriff’s office.

In August of last year, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Smith was under investigation for a pay-to-play scheme involving concealed carry weapons permits. Shortly after, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous vote of no confidence.

In December, a civil grand jury indicted Smith on corruption charges.

In 2020, the county settled a lawsuit for $10 million dollars over neglect and mistreatment of a jail inmate.

In 2018, three sheriff’s deputies were convicted of second-degree murder for beating an inmate to death in 2015.

Barbour said Jensen has the experience and trust of the rank and file to restore transparency and public trust and to rebuild morale.

“I believe that the sheriff and the current administration has done all that they can,” said Barbour. “I won’t dive into that. Like I said, I believe that it’s time for change.”

Jensen said he learned of the endorsement while attending a recent in-person meeting at union headquarters.

“And when I found out that 97% of the vote was for me, it was overwhelming. It was humbling,” said Jensen.

Jensen retired from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 after 28 years after holding numerous leadership positions, including Assistant Chief of the Department of Correction.

In 2014, the DSA endorsed Jensen for the first time in his bid for office, but he lost with 40% of the vote. Jensen now believes the scandals combined with the union endorsement will be enough to force Smith out of office.

“I’d love to see [Smith] retire, to possibly even someday understand some of the painful parts. And maybe be part of the solution herself. I don’t give up on people easily,” said Jensen. “But I don’t believe that it would be the best interest of the county to be without change right now.”

Jensen declined to comment on Smith’s legal troubles.

“That’ll be up to the courts. I know of some pain points. I also know that in a time where so much is happening, I see a lot of politics involved,” said Jensen. “And let’s just say, let the courts and let the civil process do what it does. And let’s just all, including Laurie Smith, try to be part of the solution rather than the problem.”

Smith did not respond to a request for comment.