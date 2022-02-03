OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police and the FBI on Thursday renewed an appeal to the public for information on the four-year anniversary of the murder of Patrick Scott Jr.

On February 3, 2018, Scott was waiting at a bus stop at 62nd and Market streets near his home on the way to his grandmother’s house when someone approached him and fired multiple shots.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of one or more suspects involved. Oakland Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $10,000 for information.

“We are asking the community to please come forward if you have any information on the senseless murder of Patrick Scott, Jr.,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair in a press statement. “We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime. Please help us find justice for Patrick and his family.”

“I continue to support the pursuit of justice for the homicide of Patrick Scott, Jr.,” said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong in a press statement. “OPD continues to be committed to identifying the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Scott, Jr. and all families of unsolved homicide victims in Oakland. I join the Scott family in asking the public, if you have information that can help this investigation, please share it with law enforcement.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the FBI’s San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400 or online at tips.fbi.gov. All tips may remain anonymous.