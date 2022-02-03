BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – Police in Brentwood are investigating an accident Thursday where an unlicensed teenager drove a vehicle through two side yards before plowing into a home.
Video posted on Facebook shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon showed the path of destruction the vehicle left in it’s wake.READ MORE: Accused Los Gatos 'Party Mom' Denied Bail For 3rd Time As More Victims, Parents Come Forward
“Here’s a reminder to parents of teen drivers to have conversations with their kids about responsible driving and cutting school!” text with the post read.
Officers responded to a report of a collision on Blumen Avenue in Brentwood. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had come to a stop after apparently hitting a residence and smashing through a fence.READ MORE: Santa Clara County Deputies Union Endorses Kevin Jensen To Replace Embattled Sheriff Laurie Smith
Before stopping, the vehicle appeared to have driven through one fence into a side yard at one residence before plowing into the second yard and hitting the home.
Police said the house suffered significant structural damage, but there was no word whether authorities had to red tag the home due to it being structurally unsound.MORE NEWS: Oakland Police: Employee At Spa Near Lake Merritt Shot Man, Then Killed Herself
Police said no one was injured in the collision nor the residence. Authorities did not say if the teen driver was cited.