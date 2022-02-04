DUBLIN (KPIX) — Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy recruit David Nguyen — who was killed in a freeway shooting last month — was honored Friday at the ceremony for the academy class he would have graduated with.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is making sure Nguyen will always be remembered as part of the 172nd Academy Class.READ MORE: CHP Helicopter Rescues 2 People, Dog Trapped Since December in Snowed-In Cabin
Nguyen died in the fatal early January shooting on the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge, as he headed to his San Francisco home after a day of training with his class.
Nguyen was driving in his car — a black Prius — traveling on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to westbound I-80 in Oakland at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot by an unknown assailant.READ MORE: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In SoFi Stadium Assault Of 49ers Fan Daniel Luna
During the ceremony, a special presentation officially made Nguyen an honorary deputy sheriff. Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern said this is the first time the department has ever done something like this.
Ahern said Nguyen was the type of person any police agency would want to have as a sworn member.
“He was a hard-working kid. He’s smart, he’s energetic, he’s fit. He was one of the people that the entire class grew to. It’s important to us that his family knows how much we miss him,” said Sheriff Ahern. “He’ll always be remembered and he’ll be part of this 172nd Academy Class forever.”MORE NEWS: Contra Costa Community College District Places Chancellor On Leave Due To 'Personnel Matters'
Nguyen’s family was present for the ceremony. Authorities have still not made an arrest in the fatal freeway shooting that took his life. A $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Nguyen’s death has been offered by the Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.