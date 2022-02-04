CAMPBELL (KPIX) — Drivers across the country are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices hit a record average high Friday.

For the first time in seven years, the national average for a regular gallon of gas stood at $3.43. It surpassed the last record high in 2014.

According to experts from GasBuddy, the national average could reach $4 per gallon this spring.

“It’s hard not to notice,” said commuter Emily Power. “I work two jobs, I can’t cut back so I drive every single day. I have no choice and it’s not a can-stay-home.”

Power is on the road almost everyday and she fills up her tank twice a week.

Over the past couple of months her gas bill has soared, she said.

“It used to be like $30 every time I filled up and now it’s over $50,” she said.

California holds the record for the highest cost of regular gas per gallon in the nation at $4.67. A year ago it was $3.43, according to AAA.

Drivers in San Francisco will pay even more at $4.82 a gallon with San Jose sliding under that price at $4.73 per gallon.

The price of a barrel of oil hovers around $90, the highest it’s been since 2014. AAA reports the tension between Russia and the Ukraine is contributing to the rise.

Oil prices declined slightly at the end of last year when the omicron variant threatened to bring down demand but, when that didn’t happen, oil prices shot back up again.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden vowed Friday to work on bringing down the price at the pump.

“It hurts the heart,” Power said.