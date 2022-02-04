COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Fremont on Friday afternoon are at the scene of a two-alarm fire outside the Tesla Factory, according to authorities.

A tweet by the Fremont Fire Department at 1:50 p.m. said the fire at the Tesla Factory located at 45500 Fremont Boulevard appeared to be burning packing materials outside of the building.

Fremont Fire said mutual aid was requested from the Milpitas Fire Department.

Two ladder units as well as several other ground fire units were getting water on the fire as Chopper 5 approached the scene at around 1:52 p.m.

Within about ten minutes, it appeared that firefighters were getting the upper hand on the fire.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.