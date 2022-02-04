FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Fremont on Friday afternoon are at the scene of a two-alarm fire outside the Tesla Factory, according to authorities.
A tweet by the Fremont Fire Department at 1:50 p.m. said the fire at the Tesla Factory located at 45500 Fremont Boulevard appeared to be burning packing materials outside of the building.
READ MORE: Tesla Recalls 817,000 Vehicles Due To Seat Belt Alert Issue; Fix Through Software Update
Firefighters are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the Tesla Factory (45500 Fremont Blvd). The fire is outside and mainly comprised of packing materials (cardboard pallets). Mutual aid has been requested from Milpitas FD. No reports of injuries.
— Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) February 4, 2022
Fremont Fire said mutual aid was requested from the Milpitas Fire Department.READ MORE: CHP Helicopter Rescues 2 People, Dog Trapped Since December in Snowed-In Cabin
Two ladder units as well as several other ground fire units were getting water on the fire as Chopper 5 approached the scene at around 1:52 p.m.
Within about ten minutes, it appeared that firefighters were getting the upper hand on the fire.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In SoFi Stadium Assault Of 49ers Fan Daniel Luna
So far, there are no reports of injuries.