OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fatal injury collision on I-880 in Oakland has closed all northbound lanes at Oak Street, according to authorities.
At around 5:49 p.m. CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the collision.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Oak Street.
CHP later confirmed that the accident was fatal. Oakland police are also at the scene. So far there have been no details released regarding the accident and the injuries involved.
Tractor trailers are being allowed to use I-580 due to the closure of northbound I-880.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.