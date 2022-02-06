TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Five people were rescued and one more is still missing after a group of ice skaters fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir near Truckee on Saturday, said the Truckee Fire Protection District.
8 were originally skating on the lake when the ice broke and 6 went into the water. The two who didn’t go under helped 5 of the 6 get out but one person was still left under.
Aerial support was used to assist in transporting personnel to the scene to care for the five people who were rescued from the remote location.