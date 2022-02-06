OAKLAND (KPIX) — In the wake of deadly freeway shootings in Oakland, there’s a renewed push for freeway cameras on Interstate 880 and I-580. The CHP reports that many of the recent shootings happened on those two freeways. Yet, none of the Oakland freeways has cameras or license plate readers.

Some victims’ family members believe surveillance would have made a big difference in their case.

Marcus Tyner is grieving the death of close friend Gene Ransom, an East Bay basketball star who was inducted to the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

“I’m just shocked. I’m really hurt,” Tyner said.

Someone shot and killed Ransom on I-880 in downtown Oakland on Friday. Investigators arrested 25-year-old Juan Angel Garcia. Officials think the motive was road rage.

“I guess everyone is stressed these days, I don’t think that’s the reason to pull out a gun to hurt anyone,” Tyner said.

At least five fatal freeway shootings have occurred in Oakland in the past nine months. The previous four cases remain unsolved.

In May 2021, police said multiple gunmen opened fire and killed two teenage girls in a party bus on I-580. Police identified the victims as 19-year-old Alayasia Thurston and 16-year-old Zoey Hughes.

In November, a stray bullet killed 23-month-old Jasper Wu on I-880. A short time later, Amani Morris was killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

“My brother is dead. He’s not coming back,” said Barbara Nguyen, younger sister of David Nguyen. “Gene Ransom is never coming back. Jasper Wu is never coming back.”

Nguyen isn’t just waiting for justice. She said she’s fighting for change so no one will have to experience her pain.

“My family is destroyed,” Nguyen said.

Last month, someone shot her brother, 28-year-old David Nguyen — an Alameda County Sheriff’s recruit — as he was driving home on I-580.

“Having the surveillance on the highways will deter criminals,” said Nguyen.

She said camera footage could give investigators valuable leads and she’s not alone.

“I honestly think there’s a big need for more camera surveillance,” said Doug Harris, close friend of Gene Ransom. “If there’s any way that can help and also deter people from this type of activity, I’m 100 percent in support of it.”

“Even if it’s a stolen license plate, having the make and model of the vehicle, maybe we can send it out and have people help us identify these vehicles,” said Oakland city council president pro tempore Sheng Thao. She said she supports freeway cameras and license plate readers with privacy protections.

Stretches of I-80 and Highway 4 in Contra Costa County already have cameras and authorities say they have led to fewer shootings on those roads.

The challenge for Oakland is that the state has jurisdiction over freeways.

“We need people to hear us and I don’t want anyone to stop until we get change,” Nguyen said.

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf also supports freeway cameras. City leaders plan to reach out to the governor and state lawmakers to get their permission and financial support for cameras and fixed license-plate readers for East Bay freeways and on- and off-ramps.