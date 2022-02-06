WATSONVILLE (BCN) — Police in Watsonville on Sunday morning said that a father and his three children who did not return from their usual Saturday morning breakfast have been located.
The four were reported missing Sunday morning. Jose Luis Montero, 35, left his Watsonville home with his 9-year-old twin daughters, Alice and Loren, as well as his 6-year-old son Saturday at about 9 a.m.
Our officers are actively looking for a Watsonville father and his three children who did not return from their usual Saturday morning breakfast.
Jose Luis Montero, 35, left his home with his 9-year-old twin daughters, Alice & Loren, and his 6-year-old son Saturday at about 9AM pic.twitter.com/R4RLjZb5NZ
— Watsonville Police (@WatsonvillePD) February 6, 2022
Later Sunday morning, police announced that Montero and the children were were “accounted for” and that the case was closed.
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: The kids and father are accounted for. Thanks to all of you, we were able to close out this case.
— Watsonville Police (@WatsonvillePD) February 6, 2022