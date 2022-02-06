COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
Filed Under:Missing Children, Missing man, ose Luis Montero, Watsonville, Watsonville news, Watsonville Police

WATSONVILLE (BCN) — Police in Watsonville on Sunday morning said that a father and his three children who did not return from their usual Saturday morning breakfast have been located.

The four were reported missing Sunday morning. Jose Luis Montero, 35, left his Watsonville home with his 9-year-old twin daughters, Alice and Loren, as well as his 6-year-old son Saturday at about 9 a.m.

Later Sunday morning, police announced that Montero and the children were were “accounted for” and that the case was closed.