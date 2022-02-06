STOCKTON (BCN) — Drivers in Stockton should expect travel delays Tuesday due to road closures for a memorial service and procession taking place for a fire captain who was shot and killed while putting out a fire last week, city officials said.

A closed memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Banner Island Ballpark, 404 W. Fremont St., in Stockton, followed by a procession.

The procession will depart from the ballpark between noon and 12:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna, a 21-year-veteran of the department, and crews from Engine 2 were extinguishing a trailer fire at 142 S. Aurora St. last week when Fortuna, 47, was shot.

Police said Fortuna was shot when he and other firefighters attempted to enter a nearby business where the fire was beginning to spread.

Fortuna was taken to a hospital where he died.

Road closures include the eastbound Crosstown (SR-4) offramp at Center Street; Center Street from Park Street to Sonora Street; Weber Avenue from Center Street to Madison Street; Madison Street from Weber Avenue to Sonora Street; and Sonora Street from Madison Street to Center Street.

Public viewing areas for the procession can be found on the Stockton city government website. Community members will be able to view the memorial service via a Facebook livestream.

Robert Somerville, 67, was arraigned last week on murder and weapon charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Fortuna.

Somerville is next set to appear in court on Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m. for a bail hearing.

