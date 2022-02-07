OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A volunteer discovered a body in the marshlands of the Martin Luther King Regional Shoreline Park, in Oakland.
East Bay Regional Park officers responded to the report around 1:40 p.m., on Monday. The body was located south of the Tidewater Boating Center, according to authorities.READ MORE: UPDATE: Orinda BART Station Reopens After Person Fatally Struck By Train
Park police worked with Oakland Fire and Alameda County Sheriff’s office to recover the body.READ MORE: COVID: California To Drop Statewide Mask Rules For Vaccinated On Feb. 15 As Omicron Declines; Local Masking Rules Can Continue
So far, there is no information as to the circumstances of the person’s death and the case is still under investigation. The person’s name is not being released pending an autopsy.MORE NEWS: Parents, Students Continue Battle Against Proposed Closure of Oakland Schools
Anyone with information should contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police tip line at (510) 690-6521.