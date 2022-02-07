SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF / BCN) – A bicyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding with an SUV on Mines Road in a remote area in Santa Clara County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Mines Road near San Antonio Valley Road, where the bicyclist was heading northbound and a 2010 Land Rover was headed southbound.
As they were approaching a curve in the road from opposite directions, both the cyclist and the SUV crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head-on, the CHP said.
The bicyclist, described only as female, was ejected from her bike and died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
The wreck is under investigation. Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.
