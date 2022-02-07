SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — The rain we’re hoping for in February is nowhere in sight and fire danger is growing as many parts of California are seeing fuel moisture levels dip to summer levels.

Fire season hasn’t officially started yet in Santa Rosa, but as long as these dry conditions continue, the North Bay could see the earliest start to fire season yet.

Those enjoying the mild weather in downtown Santa Rosa are definitely concerned with the lack of rain.

“I walked outside the other day and smelled and a little bit of smoke and the wind and you start getting worried,” says Santa Rosa resident Tracy Lehmann.

The Santa Rosa Fire department has been keeping a close eye on the dry conditions.

“Without the rain, they’re not soaking up that moisture so with the lack of rain, and the dry conditions, those heavier fuels are reaching the record breaking moisture levels for this time of year,” says Division Chief Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa’s Fire Marshall.

The department has already started to reach out to the community trying to get the word out about fire safety, especially with the threat of a blaze so early on in the year.

“Granted, we’re not expecting any significant large scale fires but we did have the potential for some sort of fire activity especially with how dry the conditions are and some of the breezy conditions we are set to experience,” says Chief Lowenthal.

The hope is rain will come in March and April to push back the official start of fire season to its typical time of early June. But without another significant storm, 2022 could set a record for the earliest fire season ever, beating last year’s start in early May.

“Kind of like last year where we had a big storm in December and November than nothing,” says Lance Lehmann, another Santa Rosa resident.

Chief Lowenthal says after seeing consecutive years of deadly and devastating fires, it was less severe last year. He credits the partnership it had with the community to create that defensible space around their homes.