ORINDA (CBS SF) — A fatal train strike in the East Bay has led to the closure the Orinda BART station late Monday afternoon with trains single-tracking through the area, according to transit officials.
BART officials confirmed shortly after 5:30 p.m. that a person had been struck by a train and was deceased.
The @SFBARTAlert Twitter account initially posted about the emergency at 4:39 p.m. Monday
There is a delay developing at Orinda in the Antioch direction due to a major medical emergency.
The transit agency announced that trains were not stopping at the station and that Orinda station was closed a short time later.
While trains were passing through the station, they were running on a single track through Orinda, which was slowing service in both directions on the Yellow Line.
KPIX has learned there is a person on the tracks, but no other details were available. Chopper 5 footage showed police and fire units at the station.
Contra Costa Transit bus #6 operates between Orinda and Lafayette stations and is accepting BART tickets as fare during the station closure.
Officials have not given any details on the medical emergency or the estimated time that the station would reopen.