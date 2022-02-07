SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating three separate bank robberies on Saturday, including two that happened just two hours apart.

The San Francisco Police Department Investigations Twitter account posted about the robberies on Saturday.

Today patrol officers and our Robbery detail are working a series of 3 bank robberies at 4600 blk Mission, 1800 blk 19th Ave, 2300 blk 16th St. At least 2 appear to have been be committed by the same suspect. Call our tip line at (415)575-4444 if you can help ID the suspect(s). pic.twitter.com/GHnE4bkY9m — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) February 5, 2022

According to the police, officers first responded to a report of a robbery around 10:05 a.m. at a bank in the 4600 block of Mission Street.

At the scene, officers learned a male suspect entered the bank, threatened an employee, and demanded cash. After the employee complied, the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 40s.

Two hours later, around 12:10 p.m., officers learned of another robbery happening at a bank in the 2300 block of 16th Street.

In that incident, a suspect entered the bank, demanded cash, and — after an employee complied with his demands — he fled. The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, according to police.

There was a third bank robbery on the 1800 block of 19th Avenue.

Police said at least two of the robberies appeared to have been committed by the same suspect. Images shared by the SFPD Investigations unit showed from surveillance videos that revealed a sweatshirt with the same design may have worn in two of the images.

No arrests have been made in the robberies.

Anyone with information about the cases is encouraged to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.