ORINDA (KPIX) – The total rain collected as of February is still above normal, according to East Bay Municipal Utility District, but the recent dry spell in 2022 contrasts sharply with the wet months late last year and leaves the potential for a drought emergency uncertain.

“We’re not seeing an erasure of what occurred but it is worrisome,” said Andrea Pook, a spokesperson for East Bay MUD. “We do still need to wait and see what we get for the rest of February and into March.”

As of this week, East Bay MUD says it has 30 inches of rain, which is 108 percent of normal for this time of year. It’s also more rain that we had last year. Reservoirs are 68 percent full. These numbers are improvements from data reported by the agency in December.

“Well it’s too bad because you know we really need the rain and I love to ski but this is a great alternative to skiing,” said Steve Maupin, an Orinda resident who ws spending his afternoon at Tilden Park. He has an electronic unicycle that he uses instead of a car to get around town.

East Bay MUD says it will determine in April if there is a drought emergency but as an agency, they’re already preparing for those conditions. Some utilities have already expressed their concerns about a drought emergency this year.

“I’d much rather be inside hearing the rain rather than be outside enjoying the sun right now ’cause we really need it,” Maupin said.

He worries about the signs of climate change we’re experiencing just in the past few months.

“I think long-run we can reduce our carbon footprint and do that but short-term you know conserve energy and conserve water,” said Maupin.

Residents are reminded to conserve wherever they can, including five-minute showers and reducing how often they water plants. Conservation over a several-month period since last July was better than the same range the year before. But conservation did decline in December and January, which is expected in the winter. Incentives, like rebates, remain available for eligible residents.

“We know in this area we need to prepare for droughts that can last, they often do last more than one year,” Pook said. “Every little drop helps, it all helps.”