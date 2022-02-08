SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested in the Jan. 31 fatal stabbing of a man in the 500 block of Potrero Ave., authorities announced Tuesday.
San Francisco police said Eugenio Corleto was arrested on Friday in Hayward and has been booked into San Francisco County Jail on a homicide charge.
Investigators said that on Jan. 31 at approximately 12:22 a.m. officers from Mission Station responded to the Potrero Hill neighborhood on a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they located a 27-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died two days later.
Homicide investigators took over the case and developed information identifying Corleto as the suspect. On Feb. 4, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Corleto was located on the 25000 block Clawiter Road in Hayward. He was taken into custody without incident.
While an arrest has been made the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.