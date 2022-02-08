HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — One person was killed and three others injured in a chain reaction crash near a construction zone on southbound Highway 101 at the Old Redwood Hwy/ Healdsburg Ave. exit on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said it received calls of a multi-vehicle crash blocking both lanes at approximately 1:02 p.m.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a Dodge pickup was traveling southbound on 101 through Healdsburg. It appears the driver, 47-year-old Todd Beth of Santa Rosa, was traveling at an unsafe speed for conditions as traffic ahead was slowing for roadway construction.

The pickup quickly approached slower moving vehicles and collided with a white Subaru and a black Hyundai Tucson. The black Hyundai sustained major rear-end damage and was pushed out of control to the right. It then impacted a guardrail and veered back into the lanes of traffic where it collided with a Chevrolet pickup.

Investigators said that after the impact from the Dodge, the white Subaru was pushed to the right where it collided with a blue Hyundai.

The CHP said it appears the black Hyundai, the Subaru, the blue Hyundai and the Chevrolet pickup were driving with the pace of traffic which was slowing for a construction zone ahead.

There were three female occupants in the black Hyundai Tucson. A female in the rear seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and front passenger were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Beth cooperated with the investigators and then was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There were no other injuries reported. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to have played a role in the crash.

Any inquiries regarding the identification of the deceased should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner’s office.

Any witnesses who may have information regarding the crash or the events leading up to it were asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.