CONCORD (KPIX 5) – A Concord man escaped without injuries after a confrontation with thieves who stole his catalytic converter ended in gunfire early Thursday morning.

According to witnesses, two suspects were targeting vehicles in a North Concord neighborhood and were able to take two catalytic converters. One of the victims spotted the suspects, got out of his house and followed the suspects in his car.

KPIX 5 spoke with the victim, who did not want to talk on camera because he said he was almost killed.

The man’s neighbor witnessed the theft and her surveillance cameras caught some of the commotion outside.

“So I looked out the window and that’s when I see the bright light, which is in the picture,” said the woman, who did not want her name released.

The neighbor’s surveillance cameras also recorded someone shouting.

“It was about 3:19 in the morning,” she recalled. “My dog started barking I got up, looked and see the bright light. I heard the loud car noise and then somebody started yelling and then I heard the car again, probably like 5 minutes later.”

The pursuit continued outside the neighborhood, where police said speeds reached up to 90 miles an hour.

Several minutes later, police said the suspects opened fire on the victim.

The victim told KPIX 5 that two bullets hit his car, coming narrowly close to hitting him while he was behind the wheel. Police now have his car as evidence.

Walnut Creek Police and Lafayette Police joined the chase but lost sight of the suspect vehicle near the Caldecott Tunnel. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.