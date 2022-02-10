SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – To fill the District 3 seat vacated by Jack Tibbetts late last year, the Santa Rosa City Council announced Thursday that it chose Dianna MacDonald to replace him.
Chosen from six candidates, MacDonald will serve temporarily until a permanent replacement is elected in November of this year.
“I am diligent and ready to serve this Council and this community,” said Council Member MacDonald during her interview, according to a press release. “Our mission is to provide high quality public services, and to cultivate a vibrant, resilient, and livable city. My goal is to help implement the mission for Santa Rosa to be a vibrant, safe and affordable place to live, and a leader in the North Bay.”
Tibbetts was re-elected for the first time in 2020 but said he had to step down from the council to devote more time to his family and infant son.
According to the City, MacDonald is a fourth-generation resident of Sonoma County and has lived a total of 40 years in Santa Rosa.
She is part-owner of North Bay Commercial Services, a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning contractor. She was also the president of the California State PTA from 2017 to 2019 and currently serves as a legislative advocate for the parent-teacher organization.
MacDonald is also the county representative for the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women, the county said, and sits on the board of the Rincon Vallejo Education Foundation. She is also co-chair of the California State Literacy Task Force.
