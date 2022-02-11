PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg on Friday confirmed the recent arrests of two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting outside a 7-11 store in September of last year.

Police also said a warrant has been issued for a third suspect.

Police said 22-year-old Sacramento resident Destiny Boyd was arrested late last week in Elk Grove, while on Wednesday, 20-year-old Antioch resident Jordan Crear was located and arrested at his home.

The two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting that happened early the morning of September 19 last year. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Pittsburg Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting outside the 7-11 store at 4600 Century Boulevard .

Arriving officers located a car parked in front of the business with two women inside. Both female victims were suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. 23-year-old San Leandro resident Courtnee Allen and 21-year-old Pittsburg resident Angelique Abercrombie both died from their injuries.

Initially, police detectives had limited information to work with in order to identify the suspects responsible in the shooting. In recent months, members of the PPD Investigations Division identified several subjects involved, determining Crear was the suspect who shot and killed the two women. Boyd and 28-year-old Antioch resident Lonnie Stewart were also found to be involved in the deadly incident.

Police are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

Last week, Pittsburg police detectives presented the case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney for review. The DA charged all three subjects for murder with enhancements. Homicide suspect Crear is being held on $7,000,000 bail, while Boyd is being held on $3,000,000 bail.

Additionally, a $3,000,000 warrant has been issued for Stewart as detectives work to locate him. Pittsburg police offered their thanks to Pittsburg citizens and the business community for their support during the investigation.