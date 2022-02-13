SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With omicron COVID cases dropping rapidly in the Bay Area, shoppers and diners appeared to be roaring back to small businesses on this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Huge crowds were seen in many parts of San Francisco on Saturday evening. Some small businesses owners said looking at the early preliminary weekend numbers, they were very optimistic.

“It feels like the pandemic is over. It feels like people are back,” said Khalil Shaw, who was among the hundreds of people gathered enjoying the warm weather in San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

From the East Bay to the South Bay, many people made their way to the city for a good night out.

“It was a last-minute surprise for me to get out of the house, come to city. Super comfortable being here in a restaurant. I love the feeling of a little bit of normalcy,” said Danville resident Lisa Harrison, who went to the House of Prime Rib with her husband Greg Harrison for a date night to celebrate early Valentine’s Day.

House of Prime Rib general manager Steven Betz said they were all booked up this weekend with 800 reservations on Saturday, 600 reservations on Sunday, and 700 reservations on the actual Valentine’s Day holiday Monday.

“Our numbers are almost exactly as pre-pandemic right now,” said Betz. “Reservations are back, people are coming out. You can see it in people’s eyes; people are not scared anymore.”

Many businesses said they can almost taste the end of the disruptive omicron wave.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel. And I think we can see it now,” said Betz. “We see hope. Things are coming back to normal now.”

Normal seemed far-fetched a month ago when omicron cases spiked across the Bay Area.

“We’re actually going to be a little above pre-pandemic. So we’re going to be on a nice, upward trend,” said Dylan Defreitas, who owns three shops at Pier 39.

He said Super Bowl weekend, Valentine’s Day, and the nice weather brought a lot of shoppers to the area.

“The perfect alignment has finally come,” said Defreitas.

Many businesses expected another solid Sunday, maybe not as strong as Saturday since some people are going to Super Bowl watch parties instead of shopping and dining.