DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Essential workers employed by the city of Daly City may have some extra money coming their way, if the city council approves premium pay for staff who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting Monday night.
Before the council is a resolution that would provide up to $5,500 of premium pay for hourly city employees who worked from March 16, 2020 through Dec. 8. 2021.
If approved, employees will receive a one-time, non-pensionable payment. The amount will be calculated based on the number of hours they worked from March 16, 2020 to Dec. 8, 2021.
Paying these employees will cost about $130,045, according to a city staff report. The money will come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, a federal fund for pandemic recovery efforts.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday night and can be livestreamed. The meeting agenda is available online at the city's website.
