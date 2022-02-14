SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A San Francisco affordable housing project is moving forward after a developer gave the city a piece of property in the Mission District.
The deal that resulted in the city's acquisition of 1979 Mission Street was finalized Friday and is part of housing developer Crescent Heights' affordable housing requirement for its 10 South Van Ness Ave. project, according to Mayor London Breed's office.
The Board of Supervisors approved the South Van Ness Avenue project, which will result in 966 market-rate units, in 2020 along with a requirement that the developer provide a property large enough to accommodate 330 affordable units, according to the mayor’s office.
Over the next year, the city will work with Supervisor Hillary Ronen's office and other community groups through the Calle 12 Cultural District to draft a plan for the property, which is near the 16th Street BART station.
“Since 2018, six new affordable housing developments have opened in the Mission, including 509 homes for families and 140 homes for seniors, with another housing development currently under construction that will provide an additional 130 homes for families.
Two other affordable housing projects are currently in the predevelopment stage," according to the mayor's office.
