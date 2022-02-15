SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco voters will have their say on Tuesday about the management, or mismanagement of public schools, especially during the pandemic.

On the ballot is the recall of three school board members – Alison Collins, Faauuga Moliga and Gabriella Lopez.

For the ‘yes on the recall’ crowd, the argument is that the Board of Trustees turned the San Francisco Unified School District into a national laughingstock and failed students.

“They failed at their the job. And they focused on renaming schools instead of reopening them and this put a lot of stress on students,” said Joel Engardio. “They had to suffer on zoom school longer than necessary and we need a school board that is going to put families first.”

SFUSD mom of three LaToya Pitcher says the recall is all a distraction from millionaires and billionaires and smacks of cancel culture – when the focus should be on undereducated children – particularly in the Black community.

“I want people to know that this is a waste of our city resources. I think our city could be focusing our finances on areas other than a recall – especially when we have a November ballot. I think our city has done a great job supporting families during the pandemic,” Pitcher said.

SFUSD parent and teacher Kevin Robinson supports the recall and says it has to happen now.

“The students and parents of this district deserve people on the board of education that put students first. Front and center — that hasn’t happened,” said Robinson.

For some Asian American parents, changing the admission policy at Lowell from merit based to a lottery was a tipping point.

“That was squarely aimed at “too many Asians at Lowell” – that’s exactly what the sentiment is and they may as well have said it outright, which they essentially did. Allison Collins herself – her tweets – were extremely offensive,” said SFUSD mom Ann Shu.

Lopez, Collins and Moliga are the only board members on the ballot they are the only ones eligible for recall due to time served on the board.

The cost of the election is $3.2 million dollars. Political analyst Marc Sandalow says there is also the matter of timing.

“One of the reasons that some folks believe that this was an unnecessary exercise is that the school board members – their terms are ending at the end of the year anyway. There is an election where they can be replaced in the regular process.”