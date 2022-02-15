STOCKTON (CBS SF/BC) – Gun violence took the life of a Stockton Unified School District employee and high school baseball coach last week, just months before the birth of his first child, authorities said.

Mark Scott, 31, was a paraprofessional at Pulliam Elementary School where he assisted with special education, and was the assistant baseball coach for Edison High School, district spokesperson Melinda Meza said.

Officers received reports of a person shot in the 8000 block of North El Dorado Street on Friday at 1:29 p.m. and found Scott suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said he was transported to a hospital, but later died. Investigators have not yet found a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Pulliam Elementary in a phone call said they would not be releasing any information on Scott or giving interviews.

Alyssa Henderson, Scott’s fiance, set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money because she and Scott were expecting their first child together in May. Money donated will also go toward household bills and the baby.

The account can be found on GoFundMe and has raised more than $7,500 as of Tuesday.

According to the GoFundMe account, Scott’s memorial arrangements will be arranged by his mother.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Stockton police non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377.

